Roush Fenway Racing Announces Multi-Year Extension with Wyndham Rewards

08 Jan 2020
NASCAR Cup Series News
79 times
Roush Fenway Racing Announces Multi-Year Extension with Wyndham Rewards NK Photography Photo

Roush Fenway Racing has announced a multi-year extension with Wyndham Rewards® that will continue to see the award-winning rewards program serve as a primary sponsor on Ryan Newman’s No. 6 NASCAR Cup Series Ford Mustang. Wyndham Rewards will make its 2020 debut as a primary partner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the 400-mile Cup Series race on February 23rd.

“It’s great to have Wyndham Rewards back on board,” said Newman, who powered the No. 6 Ford back into the NASCAR Cup playoffs in 2019. “They will be on the car at Las Vegas and hopefully we can reward them with a strong run and a trip to victory lane.”

Newman has finished inside the top 10 in 10 of his 21 starts at Las Vegas, including a top-10 finish there last fall. The Indiana native and Purdue graduate will look to build on a 2019 season where the team posted 14 top-10 finishes en route to a solid playoff run.

Wyndham Rewards first joined Roush Fenway Racing as a primary sponsor in 2018, teaming with NASCAR Champion Matt Kenseth, before continuing its partnership with the team and Newman in 2019.

RFR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

More in this category: « Go Fas Racing Names Ryan Sparks Crew Chief of No.32 Ford Mustang
back to top
Cookies make it easier for us to provide you with our services. With the usage of our services you permit us to use cookies.
Ok Decline