Go Fas Racing Names Ryan Sparks Crew Chief of No.32 Ford Mustang

Go Fas Racing has named Ryan Sparks as the crew chief of the No. 32 Ford Mustang ahead of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, completing the team's roster for the upcoming season.

A native of Winston Salem, NC , Sparks joins the GFR organization from Richard Childress Racing where he served as a race engineer on the No. 3 Cup Series team with driver Austin Dillon. Sparks was also a race engineer during Dillon's 2011 Truck and 2013 Nationwide (Xfinity) Series championship winning seasons.

Sparks said of his new role, "I am beyond ecstatic for the opportunity that the St. Hilaire family has given me. This is something I've been working for my entire career, and I'm looking forward to working with Corey and continuing Go Fas Racing's progression up the points standings."

During his 13-year tenure at RCR, Sparks was a part of a wide array of achievements including a Daytona 500 win and a Coca-Cola 600 victory - two of NASCAR's most prestigious events - since working with Dillon.

With an established skill set, Sparks' knowledge will be advantageous to the GFR team in helping the organization continue to improve as a single-car team.

"Ryan comes with a ton of motivation and knowledge to continue pushing the team in the right direction. Just by being around him for a couple hours on his first day I knew he was the guy for the job," said Go Fas Racing driver Corey LaJoie.

Catch Sparks at the helm of the No. 32 team starting with the 62nd running of the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 16.

GFR PR