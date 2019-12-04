NBC Sports surrounds NASCAR Champion's Week in Nashville highlights by Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series awards Thursday at 8 P.M. on NBCSN

NBC Sports surrounds NASCAR Champion’s Week in Nashville, Tenn., this week, highlighted by coverage of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards this Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

NASCAR on NBC’s Rutledge Wood and country singer Cassadee Pope will host Thursday evening’s program on NBCSN from the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., honoring 2019 Monster Energy Cup Series champion Kyle Busch. NBC Sports NASCAR pit reporters Marty Snider and Kelli Stavast will conduct interviews with NASCAR legends and celebrities in attendance, along with all 16 NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers.

NASCAR takes over downtown Nashville tonight with a special NASCAR America Burnouts on Broadway telecast tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, following Wednesday Night Hockey coverage. Dovetailing off of NASCAR’s show-stopping Burnout Boulevard event to kick off the Playoffs in Las Vegas, Burnouts on Broadway will feature all 16 of this year’s NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers as they show off their moves under the neon lights of Music City.

Kelli Stavast and Parker Kligerman will host Wednesday night’s NASCAR America Burnouts on Broadway. Country music singer Tim Dugger will serve as the Grand Marshall for the event and provide commentary alongside Stavast and Kligerman. The program will also re-air on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET leading into the Awards program at 8 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports is celebrating NASCAR Champion’s Week with driver integrations in Nashville on WWE Raw and NHL coverage on NBCSN.

Date Coverage Network Time (ET) Wed., December 4 NASCAR America Burnouts on Broadway NBCSN 11:30 p.m. Thur., December 5 NASCAR America Burnouts on Broadway (Encore) NBCSN 7 p.m. 2019 NASCAR Awards NBCSN 8 p.m. 2019 NASCAR Awards (Encore) NBCSN 10:30 p.m.

