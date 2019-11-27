Spire Motorsports Statement Regarding NASCAR Penalty

The following is a statement from Spire Motorsports Co-Owners T.J. Puchyr and Jeff Dickerson regarding the penalty assessed to the team following the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead Miami Speedway:



“Following the season finale at Homestead Miami Speedway, NASCAR assessed a penalty against Spire Motorsports for the actions of an individual who made a judgment call on behalf of our team. While the ultimate outcome of that decision can be interpreted from different perspectives, we regret any appearance of operating outside the spirit of the rule book. We accept the penalty and will not appeal. We’re proud of all we accomplished with this team in our first season and look forward to getting back to the business of racing at Daytona in February.”

Spire Motorsports PR