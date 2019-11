Post-Event Penalty Report - Homestead-Miami Speedway

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Date Track Team/Member Level Infraction Remarks

11/17/2019 (Race) Homestead No. 15 Behavioral Sections 12.8.g Member Conduct; 12.8.1

Member Conduct Guidelines Team owner (Jay Robinson) has been fined $50,000 and assessed with the loss of 50 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Team Owner Points. The competition director (Scott Eggleston) has been fined $25,000 and has been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR.

11/17/2019 (Race) Homestead No. 27 Behavioral Sections 12.8.g Member Conduct; 12.8.1

Member Conduct Guidelines Team has been assessed with the loss of 50 Monster Energy

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Team Owner Points.

11/17/2019 (Race) Homestead No. 52 Behavioral Sections 12.8.g Member Conduct; 12.8.1

Member Conduct Guidelines Team owner (Rick Ware) has been fined $50,000 and assessed with the loss of 50 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Team Owner Points. The competition director (Kenneth Evans) has been fined $25,000 and has been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR.