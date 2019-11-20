Statement from NASCAR Chairman & CEO Jim France on Jimmie Johnson retirement

Statement from NASCAR Chairman &amp; CEO Jim France on Jimmie Johnson retirement

"NASCAR history will always hold Jimmie Johnson in the highest regard, for his hard-charging success on the racetrack and the way he conducted himself as a champion off the track. This remarkable seven-time champion – through his competitive spirit, immense talent and sportsmanship – has made NASCAR a better sport. On behalf of my family and the entire NASCAR community, I thank Jimmie for his dedication to NASCAR and, along with his legions of fans, wish him all the best in his final season. I look forward to watching him race for wins and an eighth NASCAR Cup Championship in 2020.”

-          Jim France, NASCAR Chairman and CEO

