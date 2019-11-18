FRM Post-Race Report: Homestead

No. 34 Love's Travel Stops/Luber Finer Ford Mustang
Started: 28 | Finished: 26
"Well, that’s a wrap on the 2019 season. I would like to thank all of our partners, including Love’s Travel Stops for their support this year. The No. 34 Ford Mustang was a blast to drive. We had some good runs, some highs, some lows, top 5’s and top 10’s. You’re always learning and you’re always growing. Lastly, I want to thank all of my guys at Front Row Motorsports for their hard work and dedication to our program this year. Tonight didn’t go the way that we had hoped, but you’ll have races like that. I’m already looking forward to Daytona."