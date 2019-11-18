Stenhouse Jr. Scores 19th-Place Finish in Season Finale

In his final time driving the No. 17 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. drove his Fastenal Ford to a 19th-place finish at the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“I was really hoping to have a better finish today to finish out my time with Roush Fenway Racing,” Stenhouse said. “We just couldn’t get the handling where we needed it. I want to thank everyone at Roush Fenway for the past 12 years.”

After rain cancelled both practice sessions on Friday, NASCAR decided to cancel qualifying and set the lineup by owner’s points. The two-time Xfinity champion lined up in the 23rd position but lost a few positions on the start. After the field settled out, Stenhouse marched his way back forward. With the first stage going caution free, Stenhouse took the first green checkered in the 20th position.

After a chassis adjustment during the stage break, the Fastenal Ford fired off decent but as the run progressed Stenhouse radioed that he was too tight. When the caution flag waved on lap 136, crew chief Brian Pattie chose to take the wave around to get back to one lap down to the leaders. When the second green checkered was displayed, Stenhouse was scored in the 24th position.

With the final stage going caution free, Stenhouse patiently worked his way forward picking up five positions to take the checkered flag in the 19th position.

RFR PR