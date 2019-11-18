RCR Post Race Report - Homestead 400

"It's been a bittersweet weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, with this being my last race with Richard Childress Racing. We battled all year but didn't always get the finishes we hoped for or deserved, yet my team never laid down or gave up. You want to go out on a high note, and that's definitely what we did tonight by ending the season with a strong run in the No. 8 myblu Chevrolet. It's the little things when you have a season like we've had that get you over that emotional hump. I passed a seven-time champion on the last lap of a 60-lap run tonight. Those are little victories you find that show there is light at the end of the tunnel in years like this. I'm so proud of my team and the heart they continue to fight with. We also won Rookie of The Year Honors after a really tough battle all year long with Ryan Preece. A lot of really important people in our sport have been able to take these honors home, so I'm going to take pride in the Rookie of the Year title and look forward to the next chapter. I'm very thankful for the opportunity from Richard and Judy Childress, ECR and all the folks back in Welcome, North Carolina, for the last three years. My goal is to get back into the Cup Series full time and I believe I can do that."