RCR Post Race Report - Homestead 400 NK Photography Photo
Austin Dillon and Richard Childress Racing's No. 3 Symbicort Chevrolet Team Cap Off 2019 Season with Strong Run at Homestead-Miami Speedway
 

"It feels good to cap off the 2019 season with a solid run for everyone at RCR, ECR and our partners and fans. The Symbicort (budesonide/formoterol fumarate dihydrate) Chevrolet was really solid from the start of the race, and it didn't take long for us to make our way into the top 10. We just got a little too tight at the end of the race to make a run for the top-five. We've changed our bodies and everything, just trying to get closer to the competition. We've been working really hard and this gives us some good momentum going into 2020. This is the first car we've had all year that's been really competitive at these 1.5-mile tracks. We've had some good qualifying efforts, but we were racy tonight and that was good to see. We can build on stuff like this for next year."
-Austin Dillon
Daniel Hemric Earns 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year Title with 12th-Place at Homestead-Miami Speedway
 

  "It's been a bittersweet weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, with this being my last race with Richard Childress Racing. We battled all year but didn't always get the finishes we hoped for or deserved, yet my team never laid down or gave up. You want to go out on a high note, and that's definitely what we did tonight by ending the season with a strong run in the No. 8 myblu Chevrolet. It's the little things when you have a season like we've had that get you over that emotional hump. I passed a seven-time champion on the last lap of a 60-lap run tonight. Those are little victories you find that show there is light at the end of the tunnel in years like this. I'm so proud of my team and the heart they continue to fight with. We also won Rookie of The Year Honors after a really tough battle all year long with Ryan Preece. A lot of really important people in our sport have been able to take these honors home, so I'm going to take pride in the Rookie of the Year title and look forward to the next chapter. I'm very thankful for the opportunity from Richard and Judy Childress, ECR and all the folks back in Welcome, North Carolina, for the last three years. My goal is to get back into the Cup Series full time and I believe I can do that."
 
-Daniel Hemric

RCR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

