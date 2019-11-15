Ty Dillon and the GEICO Racing Team Look to Finish the 2019 Season Strong at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Ty Dillon and the GEICO Racing Team Look to Finish the 2019 Season Strong at Homestead-Miami Speedway
News and Notes
 

Welcome to Miami – After 35 races over a span of 10 months from February to November, the final race of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season has officially arrived. Ty Dillon and the GEICO Racing team are headed to Florida to compete at Homestead-Miami Speedway, marking the last time the Cup Series will complete its schedule at the 1.5-mile oval. The No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1, colored in its traditional white, blue and green scheme, will hit the progressive-banking track for two practice sessions on Friday, before qualifying on Saturday at 2:05 p.m. ET. The green flag will wave at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 17.
 
The Streak Continues – Dillon has been running at the finish of the past 44 races, dating back to September 2018. This is the longest current active streak in the Cup Series and includes five superspeedway events.
 
Dillon at Homestead – Dillon has made four career MENCS starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway, two of which have been behind the wheel of Germain Racing’s No. 13 Chevrolet. The 27-year-old has completed 98.6% of the laps competed overall in the Cup Series. Throughout his career, Dillon has participated in four NASCAR Xfinity Series races (one top-five and three top-10s) and four NASCAR Truck Series events (two top-10s) at the Sunshine State track.
 
Season in Review – Throughout the 2019 season, Dillon and the Germain Racing team improved in every competition category. Heading into the final race, the No. 13 Camaro ZL1 has posted one top-five, three top-10 and 16 top-20 finishes (more than doubling its total from 2018). In addition, Dillon and the GEICO team earned the first two stage wins in Germain Racing’s Cup history. The first stage win came at Bristol Motor Speedway, before the second was earned at Talladega Superspeedway in the GEICO 500.
 
Meet Dillon – Want to meet Dillon before the green flag waves on Sunday? At 12:05 p.m. ET, Dillon will stop by the GEICO Stage in the Fan Zone at Homestead-Miami Speedway to chat, answer questions and sign autographs. Fans can visit the GEICO Stage throughout the entire weekend for swag, photo opportunities and to see the No. 13 show car in person!
 
Tickets and Tune In – The Homestead-Miami 400 will take place on Sunday, November 17 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The 267-lap, 400.5-mile event can be watched live on NBC, while the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the live radio broadcast. Purchase your tickets now at NASCAR.com/tickets to experience the thrills of championship weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
From the Driver's Seat: Quote from Ty Dillon
 
What are your thoughts on the progressive banking at Homestead? 
"I like it honestly. It has been a place that I've been able to find a line, a way around the racetrack that works for me. Every other year we've been really good there. Last year we weren't overly strong, so I'm looking forward to this being our year to go back and run good again. We have been kind of hit or miss there, but I'm proud of the direction that our mile and a half program is going with the finishes that we have. Hopefully we can finish out the season with an exclamation point and an emphasis on the mile and a halfs. That is somewhere that we have wanted to improve a lot and since we've been trending in the right direction, it would be nice to finish out with a good finish at Homestead." 

Germain Racing PR

