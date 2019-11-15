Rick Ware Racing Announcing 2020 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Plans

Heading into the final race of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Rick Ware Racing (RWR) proudly announces that the team will field three full-time cars for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season. Veteran NASCAR driver, JJ Yeley will pilot one of the RWR entries full-time next season.



“I am excited to have JJ Yeley on board with the Rick Ware Racing organization for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season. JJ is a great asset to any team, and has a proven track record for bringing home solid finishes for RWR. I look forward to having him on board, as we continue to grow this team,” commented team owner, Rick Ware.



“I can’t thank Rick and Lisa Ware enough for the opportunity to be back behind the wheel of a NASCAR Cup Series car full-time next year. They are a family owned team, who continues to grow and build new relationships with sponsors, and expand their efforts in NASCAR. Over the past couple weeks, we’ve accumulated some pretty solid finishes and can’t wait to see what we can accomplish in 2020,” said JJ Yeley.



In the coming weeks, Rick Ware Racing plans to announce the remaining driver line up. In addition, the team is working to finalize both new and existing sponsorship opportunities, which be announced at a later date.



For up-to-date information on Rick Ware Racing and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.WareRacing.com or follow along on social media; Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

RWR PR