StarCom Racing & Comet Delivery Services Team Up for Homestead 2019

StarCom Racing & Comet Delivery Services team up for the Ford Ecoboost 400 MENCS 2019 season finale at Homestead Miami Speedway Sunday, November 17 at 3PM ET.



Comet Delivery Services offers fast and reliable services and is your one-stop shop for delivery, logistics, trucking, same-day service, warehousing and distribution, container freight station, and more. Comet also says YES to special projects and requests from their customers, as going the extra mile for them is important to Comet’s core values.



“Growing up fixing and racing go karts from a very young age, and then having the opportunity to be at the first Grand Prix in downtown Miami in 1983 has only furthered my love of racing,” said Steven Seltzer, president of Comet Delivery Services. “I jumped at the opportunity in 2011 to drive at the Richard Petty’s Driving Experience at Walt Disney World Speedway, and now the thrill of co-sponsoring the 00 race car with Starcom, is like a dream come true.”



Comet Delivery Services is offering a 10 percent coupon to race fans if you mention “COMET RACING” when placing your order. Please visit www.cometdelivery.com to learn more about the many services offered.



“We are pleased to have Comet Delivery Services on board with Starcom Racing this weekend to finish off the season,” said SCR Team Manager Derrike Cope. “It has always been exciting for me to see new companies come to the sport of NASCAR to showcase their brands, products and services. This platform in my opinion continues to provide extensive exposure that is unmatched in generating awareness and elevating their notoriety. It has always been my experience that once these companies test the waters, they realize the magnitude of these events and our willingness to go the extra mile to ensure their success!”



StarCom Racing PR