McDowell Heads to Homestead with Love's Travel Stops while Ragan Prepares for Final Career Start

‌ ‌ ‌ Michael McDowell on Homestead 9 Starts | 1 Top-10 Best Finish: 10th “I can already tell this weekend will be a mixed bag of emotions with it being the season finale and [my teammate] Ragan's last race. Homestead always provides an exciting show for the fans. As a driver, there isn't really a preferred lane, so you have a lot of options and can run all around the track. Obviously we're not in the Playoffs, but we'll do everything we can to help land a Ford Mustang (hopefully ours) in Victory Lane. It's great to have Love's Travel Stops and Luber Finer with us to close out the season. I'm grateful to the support they've shown our team throughout this year and their entire partnership.” David Ragan on Homestead 12 Starts | 1 Top-10 Best Finish: 10th "It's hard to put into words what this weekend means to me. It's certainly been the ride of a lifetime running in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for the last 14 years. I will forever be grateful to Bob Jenkins, Jerry Freeze and the entire Front Row Motorsports organization for my time with them. I'm honored to have Shriner's Hospitals for Children, CITGARD, Mystik Lubricants, Select Blinds and Fr8 Auctions all back with me for my final race as a full-time driver. This paint scheme is extra special because it's the scheme that I won my first race in, and I'm hoping we can visit Victory Lane one last time this weekend.”