NASCAR Cup Series Championship to be decided this Sunday at 3 P.M. ET on NBC

The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Championship will be decided at the Ford EcoBoost 400 from Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla., this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. Pre-race coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC. In addition, for the fifth consecutive year NBC Sports will present NASCAR Hot Pass – a simulcast of Sunday’s race on NBCSN that will offer hyper-focused coverage of the Championship Four drivers as they compete for the title.

Denny Hamlin secured the final spot Championship Four in Homestead with his victory at ISM Raceway just outside Phoenix on Sunday. Hamlin joins Martin Truex Jr., who clinched his spot with his win Martinsville, Kevin Harvick ,who clinched his spot in Texas, and Kyle Busch, who secured his spot in the Championship Four based on points. The highest finisher among the four drivers will win the 2019 Championship. Hamlin is the only driver of the four who has yet to win a Cup Series title.

2019 MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFF DRIVERS & STANDINGS:

Car Driver Season Wins 18 Kyle Busch 4 11 Denny Hamlin 6 4 Kevin Harvick 4 19 Martin Truex Jr. 7

NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP FINALE FROM HOMESTEAD – SUNDAY AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBC

NBC Sports kicks off its NASCAR Championship coverage from Homestead, this Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET with coverage of the first practice followed by the final practice at 6:30 p.m. on NBCSN. Cup qualifying will air Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Sunday’s race-day coverage from Homestead-Miami Speedway begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC with the NASCAR America Pre-Race show and an hour-long Countdown to Green at 2 p.m. ET from the Peacock Pit Box on pit road. Live coverage of the Ford EcoBoost 400 follows at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

NBC Sports race announcer Rick Allen will call the action alongside Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte. 21-time Cup Series winner Jeff Burton and two-time Daytona 500 Champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. will provide commentary from a second booth.

NBC Sports’ NASCAR pre-race host Krista Voda, auto racing icon Kyle Petty, and Hall of Fame driver and 1999 NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Jarrett will host NASCAR America Pre-Race and Countdown to Green, as well as post-race coverage. Kelli Stavast, Dave Burns, Marty Snider, Parker Kligerman, and Rutledge Wood will provide commentary and interviews from pit-road and grandstands.

Coverage will continue with the post-race show at 6:30 p.m. ET and will shift to NBCSN for extended post-race coverage at 7 p.m. ET.



NBC SPORTS’ NASCAR HOT PASS PRESENTS HYPER-FOCUSED SIMULCAST COVERAGE OF 2019 CHAMPIONSHIP FOUR CONTENDERS ON NBCSN

From the green flag to the checkered, NBCSN’s multi-window telecast will provide viewers with an isolated in-depth look at Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. as they battle for the 2019 Monster Energy Cup Series title.

NBC Sports veteran motorsports announcer Leigh Diffey will call NASCAR Hot Pass coverage on NBCSN alongside Dale Jarrett.

Here are highlights of NBC Sports’ NASCAR Hot Pass simulcast on NBCSN:

Isolated cameras dedicated to each of the Championship Four drivers

Continuous team radio communication from each of the Championship Four drivers

On-air graphics highlighting point differentials and field changes between the drivers, as well an independent pane of race facts and figures to give viewers up to the minute statistics about the race.

The return of the Dale Jr. Spy Cam, which made its debut at Martinsville, which will provide a behind-the-scenes look into the broadcast booth with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton.



NBC SPORTS 2019 NASCAR CHAMPIONSHIP MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL TODAY AT 2 P.M. ET

NBC Sports NASCAR analysts Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, Kyle Petty and Steve Letarte, as well as NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood, will preview the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship on a media conference call this today – November 12, at 2 p.m. ET.

Media interested in attending should call 334-777-6978; meeting ID 7676519.

WHAT: 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Media Conference Call

WHO: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, Kyle Petty, Steve Letarte and Sam Flood

WHEN: Tuesday, November 12 at 2 p.m. ET

NUMBER: 334-777-6978

MEETING ID: 7676519



XFINITY SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP RACING FROM HOMESTEAD – SATURDAY AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBC

NBC Sports’ Xfinity Series Championship racing from Homestead begins Friday with coverage of the first practice at 2:30 p.m. ET followed by final practice at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Race day coverage begins Saturday with qualifying at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN followed by NASCAR America at 1:30 p.m. ET. Coverage continues on NBCSN with Countdown to Green at 3 p.m. ET followed by the race at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The four drivers competing for Xfinity Series Championship are Christopher Bell (8 wins), Justin Allgaier (1 win), Tyler Reddick (5 wins), and Cole Custer (7 wins). Allgaier won his way into the Xfinity Championship 4 at ISM Raceway, marking his first victory since Indianapolis in 2018.



DALE JR. DOWNLOAD AIRS TODAY AT 5 P.M ET WITH KENNY WALLACE

Tuesday’s episode of The Dale Jr. Download at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN will feature an interview with former NASCAR driver and motorsports commentator Kenny Wallace. Wallace will discuss the upcoming Championship in Miami and the future of motorsports.

Produced on-site at Dirty Mo Media Studios in Mooresville, N.C., The Dale Jr. Download on NBCSN takes viewers couch-side for the taping of the motorsports icon’s weekly podcast, featuring unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight that fans have come to expect from Dale Jr.



NASCAR AMERICA MOTORMOUTHS – WEDNESDAY AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

Dale Jarrett will be this week’s special guest on NASCAR America MotorMouths on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Jarrett will join Rutledge Wood and Kyle Petty to discuss the latest stories in NASCAR and take questions from fans and viewers as they call into the show.



A RECORD 32 WINNERS IN THE ‘PICK ‘EM’ JACKPOT IN PHOENIX; POT SETS TO $10,000 FOR FINAL RACE

More than 100,000 fans – the most to-date – competed in the NASCAR Pick ‘Em game on the NBC Sports Predictor app for Sunday’s race at Phoenix, and a record 32 fans recorded a perfect score to split the $30,000 jackpot. Fans will have one more chance play the NASCAR Pick ‘Em free-to-play game on the NBC Sports Predictor app this weekend as the jackpot resets to $10,000 at Homestead.

For each race stage, pick the driver that will have the best finish from a group of four drivers.

Then, out of the entire field, pick which drivers will finish the race in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place – in exact order.

DATE COVERAGE TIME (ET) NETWORK Tue., November 12 The Dale Jr. Download w/ Kenny Wallace 5 p.m. NBCSN Wed., November. 13 NASCAR America Motormouths w/ Dale Jarrett 5 p.m. NBCSN Thur., November 14 NASCAR America Championship Media Day 5 p.m. NBCSN Fri., November 15 NASCAR Xfinity Series First Practice –Homestead 2:30 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Cup Series First Practice – Homestead 3:30 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Xfinity Series Final Practice – Homestead 5:30 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice– Homestead 6:30 p.m. NBCSN Sat., November 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying – Homestead 12:30 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR America 1:30 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – Homestead 2 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Xfinity Series Countdown to Green 3 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship – Homestead 3:30 p.m. NBCSN Sun., November 17 NASCAR America Pre-Race 1:30 p.m. NBC NASCAR Cup Series Countdown to Green 2 p.m. NBC NASCAR Cup Series Championship – Homestead 3 p.m. NBC NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show 6:30 p.m. NBC NASCAR Cup Series Extended Post-Race Show 7 p.m. NBCSN

