RCR Post Race Report - Bluegreen Vacations 500

"I want to thank everyone at American Ethanol and congratulate them on earning a huge milestone in our sport this weekend with 15 million miles driven on E15. Even though we didn't qualify as well as we had hoped, we had a lot of confidence that we were going to have a solid day in the No. 3 American Ethanol Chevrolet at ISM Raceway. Danny Stockman and the No. 3 American Ethanol team did their best to make improvements throughout the race, including making a big swing at adjustments during a pit stop between Stages 2 and 3. We ended up with a pass-through penalty at the end of Stage 3 for speeding exiting pit road, and that put a further damper on our day, even though our Chevrolet was definitely handling better towards the end of the race. We know we can improve on this so we'll go back to the drawing board on this one. We're looking forward to the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway next week and ending the season with a strong run."

-Austin Dillon