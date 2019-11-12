Suárez Earns 15th-Place Finish at Phoenix

Race Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-75):

● Daniel Suárez started 15th and finished 23rd.

● The Ford driver remained in the top-20 and was 14th when he pitted during the first caution on lap 68.

● Suárez received a penalty for speeding on pit road after receiving four tires, fuel and adjustments to loosen the car.

● The Haas Automation driver restarted at the rear of the field and finished Stage 1 in 23rd.

● Suárez did not pit during the Stage break.

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 76-150):

● Suárez started 23rd and ended up 16th.

● The 27-year-old worked his way forward after battling an ill-handling Mustang to open the stage.

● On lap 127, the Haas Automation Mustang team confimed debris on the grille as Suárez ran 17th.

● As the long run continued, Suárez worked his way to the 16th position, where he completed the stage.

● During the Stage 2 break he pitted for fuel, four tires and adjustments to help his Mustang.

Final Stage Recap (Laps 151-312):

● Suárez started 14th and finished 15th.

● The caution was displayed on lap 165, but Suárez did not visit pit road and restarted 13th.

● On lap 191 he was in the 16th spot.

● The Haas Automation driver made a scheduled green-flag pit stop on lap 245 from the top-15 for fuel, four tires and adjustments.

● After pit stops cycled through, Suárez was in the 11th position on lap 262.

● With nine laps to go the final caution came out, and Suárez stayed out to take the wave-around and restart 11th.

● In the sprint to the finish he made contact with competitors and was relegated to a 15th-place finish.

Notes:

● Suárez earned his 19th top-15 of the season and his third top-15 in six career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Phoenix.

● Denny Hamlin won the Bluegreen Vacations 500k to score his 37th career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory, his sixth of the season and his third at Phoenix. His margin of victory over second-place Kyle Busch was .377 of a second.

● There were five caution periods for a total of 32 laps.

● Only 15 of the 39 drivers in the Bluegreen Vacations 500k finished on the lead lap.

● Ford took five of the top-10 finishing positions in the Bluegreen Vacations 500k.

Daniel Suárez, Driver of the No. 41 Haas Automation Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“We had good speed in the car on the long run, but we were lacking a little bit on the short run. I got a pit road speeding penalty early on, but we were fortunate enough to recover from that. At the end of the race we were 11th, and then the last caution came out. We all restarted with a few laps to go, and everyone had their own agendas. We lost a few spots and had some damage to the car, which is disappointing.”

Next Up:

The next event on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the season-ending Ford EcoBoost 400 on Sunday, Nov. 17 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The final race of the 10-race playoffs starts at 3 p.m. EST with live coverage provided by NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TSC PR