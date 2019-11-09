Statement: Richard Petty Motorsports

"Our team met with NASCAR officials this morning to discuss Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.'s post-practice comments on Friday, November 8, concerning an on-track incident which occurred at the Texas Motor Speedway," Philippe Lopez, Richard Petty Motorsports director of competition, said. "We fully understand NASCAR's position and expectations of its competitors. NASCAR has a difficult job officiating race events and we do not need to make the task more challenging. Wallace will not appeal the penalty, and will direct his immediate focus to this weekend's event at the ISM Raceway."

RPM PR