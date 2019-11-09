Pit Boss Grills joins Rick Ware Racing for penultimate Cup race of 2019

Officials from Rick Ware Racing (RWR) proudly announced today that Phoenix, Ariz.-based Pit Boss Grills, one of the fastest-growing grill brands will partner with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) team for Sunday’s Bluegreen Vacations 500, the penultimate race of the 2019 season at ISM (Ariz.) Raceway.



Driftwood, Tex. native Bayley Currey will drive the team’s No. 52 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the 312-lap race on Sun., Nov. 10.



Pit Boss Grills is a subsidiary of Dansons which was founded in 1999 by Dan Thiessen and his two sons, Jeff and Jordan.



Pit Boss Grills is known for their durability and craftsmanship, as well as for their family style and approach to business.



From portable grills like the Pit Boss Tailgater, to massive grills like the Pit Boss Austin XL – Pit Boss is honored to create whatever the customers (and employees) dream up.



Leading the path of innovation, Pit Boss Grills' products are Bigger. Hotter. and Heavier. than the competitions.



"This is a very unique opportunity to be able to partner with Rick Ware Racing and their young driver Bayley Currey,” said Jeff Theissen, president of Dansons, the parent company of Pit Boss Grills. “We have been very happy with our involvement with NASCAR and our at-track activations, but this allows us the opportunity to partner with an up and coming team, and driver, and grow our brand while they try to grow their team.



“What goes better together than grilling and racing? We are excited to be able to bring family and friends to the track and enjoy being in the garage area with the RWR team."



Rick Ware Racing general manager Bryan Clodfelter says he is proud of the organizations’ ability to continue to showcase new partners at the sports elite level.



“This is really amazing,” offered Clodfelter. “We are very blessed to be able to add a great marketing partner like Pit Boss Grills this late in the season. We take great pride at Rick Ware Racing of being a family-oriented race team.



“We spend the majority of our time working together and spending a great deal of time together. What says that better than grilling and spending quality time together. This is a perfect addition to our growing family of Rick Ware Racing marketing partners.”



Currey, 22, will make his 10th Cup Series start of the year in Phoenix. Earlier this year, he made his Cup Series debut at the 1.0-mile race track earning a respectable 31st place finish for RWR.



“I can't thank Pit Boss Grills enough for coming on board our race car this weekend,” sounded Currey. “I am excited to get back behind the wheel of the No. 52 Pit Boss Grills Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and try to bring her home with a good finish at ISM Raceway.



“To have the Official Grill of NASCAR on the car is very cool. With the season winding down and having more time to spend with family, it will be nice to be able to do that with a great Pit Boss wood pellet grill!”



The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season continues with the Bluegreen Vacations 500 at ISM Raceway on Sun., Nov. 10 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90.



For more on Rick Ware Racing, please “like” them on Facebook (Facebook.com/rickwareracing) or visit WareRacing.com.



Rick Ware Racing is on Twitter. Follow them @RickWareRacing.



For additional information on Pit Boss Grills, please visit pitbossgrills.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.



RWR PR