28 Oct 2019
Monster Energy Cup Series News
Post-Event Penalty Report - Martinsville
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Date Track Team/Member Level Infraction Remarks
10/27/2019 (post-race) Martinsville No. 22 Behavioral Sections 12.8.1.c: Member Conduct
Guidelines
Note: Correct and proper conduct, both on and off the race track, is part of a Member's responsibilities.  Member-to-Member confrontation with physical violence.		 Crew member (Dave Nichols Jr.)  has been suspended from the next Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship points event.
10/27/2019 (post-race inspection) Martinsville No. 24 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (Chad Knaus) has been fined $10,000.
10/27/2019 (post-race inspection) Martinsville No. 18 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (Adam Stevens) has been fined $10,000.
10/27/2019 (post-race inspection) Martinsville No. 17 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (Brian Pattie) has been fined $10,000.
10/27/2019 (post-race inspection) Martinsville No. 12 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (Jeremy Bullins) has been fined $10,000.

Speedway Digest Staff

