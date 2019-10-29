|Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
|Date
|Track
|Team/Member
|Level
|Infraction
|Remarks
|10/27/2019 (post-race)
|Martinsville
|No. 22
|Behavioral
|Sections 12.8.1.c: Member Conduct
Guidelines
Note: Correct and proper conduct, both on and off the race track, is part of a Member's responsibilities. Member-to-Member confrontation with physical violence.
|Crew member (Dave Nichols Jr.) has been suspended from the next Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship points event.
|10/27/2019 (post-race inspection)
|Martinsville
|No. 24
|Safety
|Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (Chad Knaus) has been fined $10,000.
|10/27/2019 (post-race inspection)
|Martinsville
|No. 18
|Safety
|Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (Adam Stevens) has been fined $10,000.
|10/27/2019 (post-race inspection)
|Martinsville
|No. 17
|Safety
|Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (Brian Pattie) has been fined $10,000.
|10/27/2019 (post-race inspection)
|Martinsville
|No. 12
|Safety
|Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (Jeremy Bullins) has been fined $10,000.
Post-Event Penalty Report - Martinsville
28 Oct 2019 Speedway Digest Staff
62 times
