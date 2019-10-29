Viewership for NBC Sports NASCAR coverage from Martinsville on NBCSN up 5% vs. 2018

NBC Sports’ coverage of the NASCAR First Data 500 from Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Va., averaged a Total Audience Delivery of 2.275 million viewers across NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, up 5% vs. the 2018 race (2.176 million).

Martin Truex Jr. of Joe Gibbs Racing dominated the race, leading 464 laps and becoming the first driver to qualify for the season-finale Championship 4 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 17.

Yesterday’s race is also the most-streamed Martinsville race ever, with 70,000 uniques, 5.4 million minutes, and an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 23,000 viewers, up 21%, 20%, and 44%, respectively, from last year.

Martinsville (3:22-6:55 p.m. ET) delivered a 1.37 household rating and averaged 2.252 million TV-only viewers. The TV-only audience peaked with 2.715 million viewers from 6:30-6:45 p.m. ET.

For the season, NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is averaging a TAD of 2.524 million viewers for 15 races across NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, excluding weather-impacted races at Daytona and Talladega. That average is up 4% vs. the comparable races in 2018 (2.436 million).

NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2019 NASCAR season continues this Sunday with the AAA Texas 500 from Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

NBC Sports PR