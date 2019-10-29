Front Row Motorsports Scores 11th Place Finish at Martinsville

David Ragan No. 38 MDS Ford Mustang Started: 17 | Finished: 11 "We had a hard fought day at Martinsville Speedway, but our No. 38 MDS Trucking team never gave up. They worked extremely hard getting a very tight handling race car adjusted. We caught a couple of timely cautions towards the end and were able put down some of our best laps in the last 100 laps of the race. I can’t say enough about Mike Kelley and our team for making some aggressive adjustments throughout the race to get our car better. It was a lot of fun racing for a top-10 at one of my favorite tracks."