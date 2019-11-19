GMS Racing Completes Gander Truck Series Full-Time Line-Up with the Addition of Zane Smith

GMS Racing officials announced today that NASCAR driver, Zane Smith will compete full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series for GMS Racing in 2020, completing the organizations full-time Gander Truck’s line-up. Veteran crew chief, Kevin ‘Bono’ Manion has joined the organization to lead the team for Smith.

In 2018, Smith drove for MDM Motorsports and competed full-time in the ARCA Racing Series. Throughout the season, Smith captured four wins, 12 top-fives, 13 top-10’s, one pole award and earned a runner-up finish in the series’ standings. Also, in 2018, Smith made one Gander Trucks start with DGR-Crosley at World-Wide Technology Raceway where he finished fifth in his first Gander Truck Series start. Most recently Smith competed for JR Motorsports in 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series events and accumulated two top-fives and seven top-10 finishes.

“When I got the offer from Mike Beam asking me to run a truck full-time for GMS Racing, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity,” said Smith. “GMS is a Championship caliber team and to be a part of an organization like theirs is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I’m looking forward to working with Manion again. He has a lot of experience and I know we will be a great team.”

Manion has called the shots atop the pit box for many notable top-name NASCAR drivers like Dale Earnhardt Jr., Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, and many others. Over all three NASCAR Series, Manion has accumulated an impressive resume including:

· Five NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series wins, 27 top-fives, 65 top-10’s, and 10 poles. Two of those wins being the 2010 Daytona 500 and 2010 Brickyard 400.

· 15 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) wins, 36 top-fives, 53 top-10’s, and nine poles. Two Xfinity Championships with Martin Truex Jr in 2004 and 2005.

· Four Gander Trucks wins, 16 top-fives, 28 top-10’s and one pole.

“I am really excited to join GMS Racing and Zane (Smith) for the 2020 season,” said Manion. “With GMS Racing’s championship caliber equipment and Chevrolet support, we have all the resources to win some races and be in the hunt for the 2020 Championship. I got the opportunity to crew chief Zane (Smith) in his first Gander Trucks start in 2018 at Gateway and we worked really well together. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish next season.”

Over the past seven years in Gander Trucks competition, GMS Racing has 27 wins, 103 top-fives, 204 top-10’s, 13 pole awards, and one Championship in 2016 with Johnny Sauter.

“We are thrilled to welcome Zane (Smith) and Kevin (Manion) into the GMS Racing family for the 2020 season,” said Mike Beam, president of GMS Racing. “With Kevin’s veteran crew chief knowledge and Zane’s skill they will make a great team. I think we have a solid line-up for 2020 and I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish.”

Additional information on sponsorship and an assigned truck number for Smith will be announced at a later date.

GMS Racing PR