Todd Gilliland Concludes Season with Eighth-Place Finish at Homestead in No. 4 JBL/SiriusXM Tundra

Todd Gilliland and the No. 4 JBL/SiriusXM team finished eighth to close out the 2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series season. On Friday morning, Gilliland was 22nd in NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series first practice and fifth in final practice. Qualifying was rained out and the field was set by the NASCAR rule book.

Gilliland rallied as high as third in the final race of the season, but had trouble on restarts and fought the handling on his Tundra. Ultimately, he was able to rally to an eighth-place finish.

Stage One Recap:

Qualifying was canceled due to weather, so Gilliland began the race in 11 th position.

During the first stage, Gilliland brushed the wall, and reported that his Tundra was loose.

At the end of the first stage, Gilliland was 12 th .

Crew chief Wes Ward called him to pit road for four fresh Goodyear tires and Sunoco fuel.

Stage Two Recap:

Gilliland began the second stage in 11 th , and was able to climb into the top-10

He was able to climb to seventh, and then Ward opted for pit strategy and called him to pit road under caution on lap 49 when he said his Tundra was "super loose" in the center of the corner and off.

They changed four tires and filled the No. 4 with fuel during the stop.

Following the pit stop, Ward instructed Gilliland to save his tires, so Gilliland completed the stage in 23rd.

Stage Three Recap

Ward opted for track position and kept Gilliland on the track between stages. The No. 4 JBL/SiriusXM began the final stage in third.

On the restart, Gilliland reported that his Tundra had lost right front grip and he fell to the bottom of the top-10.

On lap 98, Ward brought Gilliland to pit road under green flag conditions for the final scheduled pit stop for four tires, fuel and an adjustment.

During the final segment, Gilliland unfortunately came into contact with an animal and damaged the grille and front end of the No. 4 Tundra.

Despite the damage, Gilliland crossed the finish line in eighth, earning his 14th top-10 of the 2019 season.

