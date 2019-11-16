Ford Performance NASCAR: Mark Rushbrook Comments on Matt Crafton's NGOTS Championship

16 Nov 2019
Gander Outdoors Truck Series News
56 times
Ford Performance NASCAR: Mark Rushbrook Comments on Matt Crafton&#039;s NGOTS Championship

MARK RUSHBROOK, Global Director, Ford Performance Motorsports

THIS IS A GOOD WAY TO START FORD CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND.  “We’re excited to have ThorSport as a great team running Fords, and Matt Crafton showed his skill with a team behind him to take the truck to the front and get the championship.”

THIS WAS THE ULTIMATE GOAL WHEN THORSPORT JOINED FORD BEFORE THE START OF THE 2018 SEASON, RIGHT?  “Yes.  We had a great opportunity to partner with ThorSport two years ago and we’re so happy that we did.  They’ve been great partners on and off the track.”

Ford Performance PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

More in this category: « Toyota Earns 11th Truck Series Manufacturer’s Championship Matt Crafton wins Gander Outdoors Truck title, Austin Hill takes Homestead-Miami victory »
back to top
Cookies make it easier for us to provide you with our services. With the usage of our services you permit us to use cookies.
Ok Decline