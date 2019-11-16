Toyota Earns 11th Truck Series Manufacturer’s Championship

Toyota ended the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) season in familiar fashion at Homestead-Miami Speedway, earning the 11th manufacturer’s championship – a high for any manufacturer in the series. It marked the manufacturer’s sixth title in the last seven years as Tundra drivers captured wins in 12 of 23 races in 2019.

“The success Toyota has had this year is just another testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams and drivers - whether it’s our young, up-and-coming drivers or veterans like Kyle Busch,” said Paul Doleshal, group manager of motorsports and asset management for Toyota Motor North America (TMNA). “The Truck Series has a long history of producing some of the best racing in NASCAR and we’re proud to be able to continue to showcase the Tundra and to add another manufacturer’s championship to its name.”

Five Tundra drivers contributed victories en route to this year’s NGOTS manufacturer’s championship with Toyota drivers combining to win 12 races and lead 1,164 laps in 2019. In five Truck Series appearances, Kyle Busch went undefeated while former Cup Series driver, Greg Biffle, made his first Truck Series start in nearly 15 years, driving his Tundra to Victory Lane in Texas. Three Tundra drivers also collected their first career Truck Series victories, including Austin Hill (four wins), Todd Gilliland (one), and NGOTS Rookie of the Year Tyler Ankrum (one), adding to Toyota’s winning tradition.

Since joining the series in 2004, Toyota has won 191 Truck Series races and captured 152 poles in 381 races. In addition to this year’s title, Toyota also claimed manufacturer championships in 2006 (12 wins); 2007 (13 wins); 2008 (13 wins); 2009 (14 wins); 2010 (15 wins); 2013 (13 wins); 2014 (18 wins), 2015 (14 wins), 2016 (14 wins) and 2017 (12 wins).

TRD PR