Spencer Davis, Rette Jones Racing return to Truck Series competition for season finale

With their NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) season complete, Rette Jones Racing will compete in Friday’s Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway looking to propel driver Spencer Davis to his second top-10 of the season.



Poised to make his fifth NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) start of the year and fourth with Rette Jones Racing, the duo looks to recover from another strong effort that was derailed in the closing laps at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway where a flat tire relegated the team to an 18th-place finish.



With their No. 11 truck repaired and ready for the race track, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team led by crew chief and team owner Mark Rette are optimistic about the final 134 laps of the 2019 season.



“I’m thankful for the opportunity to race at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend,” said Davis.



“Anytime I can hop in a truck and gain some additional on-track experience is a good thing. A blessing really.



“We’ve been working hard on this truck since Las Vegas and the K&N East finale at Dover to get it ready for Homestead. I’ve never been there, but I’m upbeat about the opportunity to go and conquer another race track.”



For Homestead, Hearn Industrial Services which specializes in transportation, warehousing, quality containment and inspection services and assembly sequencing operations to support the automotive and other industries will serve as the team’s primary partner in Miami.



Season-long partners ALLPRO Corporation and Tower Sealants will serve as associate partners for the 2019 finale.



ALLPRO Corporation is a business-to-business purchasing cooperative comprised of a network of independently owned paint and decorating product retailers. They serve over 280 such member retailers who represent approximately 1,400 storefronts located throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and parts of Europe.



Tower Sealants is a manufacturer of top-quality caulks and sealants. With the strong financial backing of M-D Building Products, Tower Sealants started construction of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in September of 2005 and opened for business March 1, 2006.



“I’m very humbled to represent Hearn Industrial Services this weekend at Homestead,” added Davis.



“They have a huge presence in Canada and have begun expanding their services to the United States.



“It’s important for me to go to Homestead and leave nothing on the table and bring our partners and everyone on this Rette Jones Racing team a strong finish that we can proud about going into the offseason while looking ahead to 2020.”



For Rette, he is optimistic about Homestead but believes he has one of the best drivers in the field to negotiate the tough 1.5-mile speedway and raise the clout of Rette Jones Racing.



“No matter what happens on Friday, it’s been a heck of a season for Rette Jones Racing and our driver Spencer Davis,” said Rette.



“We won a race in the K&N East Series, led laps, got a top-10 in trucks and more. When you sit back and think about it, it’s really a lot to be proud of.



“To see the maturity in Spencer throughout the year has been equally fun to watch. A devoted worker by day, a fierce racer by night – his determination to succeed is parallel with some of the big names in stock car racing.



“We’ll go to Homestead and leave nothing on the table and try to bring Hearn Industrial Services a great finish.”



RJR is co-owned by Canadian entrepreneur and former race car driver Terry Jones.



This season in K&N East Series competition, RJR earned one win, six top-five and 11 top-10 finishes in 12 races and finished fourth in the driver and owner championship standings respectively, a career-high.



In 44 career NASCAR K&N Pro Series East starts, Davis has earned two victories (Dominion (Va.) Raceway 2016, Gateway 2019), two poles, achieved 20 top-five and 33 top-10 finishes. He has also 364 laps led in event competition.



Davis also has nine NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) starts to his credit – four in 2018 driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), three in 2019 for Rette Jones Racing and one for Niece Motorsports. He earned three top-10 finishes including a career-best of seventh in his series’ debut at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.



For more information on Spencer Davis, please check out his Facebook page (Spencer Davis Racing) or on Instagram @spencerdavis_29.



Davis tweets too. Follow him @SpencerDavis_29.



The latest on Rette Jones Racing is available at RetteJonesRacing.com, the team’s Facebook page or Twitter @RetteJones30.



The Ford EcoBoost 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the 23rd of 23 races on the 2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Nov. 15 from 9:05 a.m. – 9:55 a.m. A final practice has been etched in from 10:35 a.m. – 11:25 a.m. Qualifying is set for later in the day beginning at 4:35 p.m. The 32-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 8:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).



RJR PR