Austin Wayne Self, AM Racing hope to shine at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Collecting another solid finish this past weekend at ISM (Ariz.) Raceway, veteran NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver Austin Wayne Self and his AM Racing team trek to Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway for Friday night’s season-finale hoping to end the season as they started with a top-10 finish in the Ford EcoBoost 200.



Under the leadership of veteran crew chief Eddie Troconis, the AM Racing team has stepped up to the plate this season to be contenders throughout the schedule at a variety of different race tracks.



While their goal remains clear to end the season with their fourth top-10 finish, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team will also use the final 134 laps of the year to get ahead for the upcoming 2020 NGOTS season.



“We are focused on going to Homestead and making the best of it,” said Self who sits 14th in the championship standings. “We have worked hard as a team to put the most competitive trucks on the race track possible. Start to finish, we’ve made significant gains, but we still have more work to do.



“We’re not fighting for a championship and I’ll certainly be respectful of the competition, but I plan to go out and race hard for my team and our partners.



“Homestead is a fun race track because of its multiple grooves. No matter what happens though, I think we would all agree that the 2019 season has been a successful one and we can march ahead with a brighter outlook towards 2020.”



Self, 23, will make his fourth start at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday night, and while the track provides multiple lanes to race, the Austin, Tex. native says keeping up with the handling of their No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado is vital to keeping themselves on the lead lap and in contention.



“You never know how the race is going to go,” added Self. “You can either have a lot of long green flag runs or a lot of short turns. It just depends on a lot of circumstances. We’ll work hard during practice to make sure the truck is best suited for both options.



“I believe the fastest way around Homestead on Friday night will be rim-riding the wall, but you have to be so cautious in a truck because you can easily be sucked into the wall and ruin your night. We’ll have some chances in the first two stages to get our truck balanced right for the last stage. No matter what though, it should be a fun night of racing in November.”



For the series’ second trip to Florida this season, AM Technical Solutions will serve alongside GO TEXAN as a major associate partner for Friday night’s race.



GO TEXAN, celebrating its 20th Birthday this year, represents Texas agri-business on state, national and international levels by building recognition with the GO TEXAN mark will continue its primary role with AM Racing this weekend at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) International Speedway.



Along with its signature mark in the shape of Texas, GO TEXAN celebrates, promotes and supports the business savvy and plainspoken grit Texas agriculture is known for throughout the world.



Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market and United Sorghum Checkoff Program will serve as associate partners in the 23rd race of the year.



In 83 NGOTS races, the 2014 ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year has two top-fives (second at Daytona 2017, fifth at Michigan 2019) and seven top-10 finishes. The Texan maintains an average finish of 18.0 during his three years of competition.



The Austin, Texas native is nestled 14th in the championship standings with one race remaining.



The Ford EcoBoost 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the 23rd of 23 races on the 2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Nov. 15 from 9:05 a.m. – 9:55 a.m. A final practice has been etched in from 10:35 a.m. – 11:25 a.m. Qualifying is set for later in the day beginning at 4:35 p.m. The 32-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 8:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).

