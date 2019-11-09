Stewart Friesen locked himself into the Round of 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday by winning the Lucas Oil 150 at ISM Raceway. Friesen, who will race for a championship next week in South Florida, led 44 of the 150 circuits en route to his second career NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series win.

The win did not come easy for the driver from Canada as he was popped for a start violation at the initial start of the race. Friesen, the second-place starter, beat pole sitter Austin Hill to the start-finish line and had to serve a pass-through penalty. Luckily for Friesen, second-place finisher Brandon Jones brought out the first yellow in turn two on lap six that sent Friesen to the rear instead of a pass-through on pit road.

Fresen goes into the season-finale next week with 12 top five and 16 top 10 finishes in 2019.

Brandon Jones, winner of stage two, started seventh on the leaderboard and led 36 of the 150 circuits. The driver for Kyle Busch Motorsports, making his fifth truck series appearance of 2019, sat 0.860 seconds behind the winner and finished stage one in ninth.

Chandler Smith made his fourth appearance in the series at ISM Raceway in 2019. The driver for Kyle Busch Motorsports will leave the one-mile oval with a third-place finish following a sixth-place start.

Ben Rhodes, winner of stage one, and Grant Enfinger rounded out the top five.

Matt Crafton, Harrison Burton, Johnny Sauter, Ross Chastain and Brett Moffitt rounded out the top 10.

Four drivers move into the Round of 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway while two drivers were eliminated on Friday at ISM Raceway. Moving on will be winner Stewart Friesen, reigning series champion Brett Moffitt, Ross Chastain and two-time series champion Matt Crafton. Eliminated was 13th-place finisher Austin Hill and 26th-place finisher Tyler Ankrum.

The series will head to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the 2019 season finale on November 15th. The Ford EcoBoost 200 will air live on FS1 and MRN Radio at 8:00 p.m. ET.