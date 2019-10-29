Danny Bohn to Finish Out Remainder of Season with On Point Motorsports

After an impressive debut at Martinsville Speedway this past weekend, On Point Motorsports has announced that Danny Bohn will drive the No. 30 Toyota Tundra for the remaining two races of the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series season.

On Point previously announced in August that Bohn, an accomplished third-generation racer, will attempt his NASCAR national series debut at Martinsville with top country music label Big Machine Records serving as primary sponsor with a paint scheme featuring country music star Brantley Gilbert’s new album, “Fire & Brimstone.”

“The team and I feel fortunate to have been a part of Danny’s debut in the Truck series, said Crew Chief Steven Lane. “I have watched Danny race at Bowman Gray Stadium and was impressed with what he could do behind the wheel. We look forward to working with both him and Brennan and finishing out the rest of the season with the potential of being a two truck team.”

Joining Bohn as a primary sponsor for the ISM Raceway (Phoenix) and Homestead-Miami Speedway races is Sierra Delta, a national nonprofit that supports service dogs for veterans.

“Sierra Delta is excited to be sponsoring Danny Bohn in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series,” said BJ Ganem, chief executive officer at Sierra Delta. “I grew up in Savannah, Ga. around racing, and this is a great opportunity to support two of my passions, NASCAR and our nation’s veterans.”

NASCAR fans interested in contributing to Sierra Delta’s mission of connecting service dogs with veterans can make donations online at SierraDelta.com/Danny-Bohn .

The 31-year-old Bohn, who currently races a part-time schedule on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, rose to prominence in 2012 when he earned NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour Championship runner-up, Rookie of the Year and Most Popular Driver honors. Bohn followed that up with the 2014 modified track championship at the famed Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.

“I am very grateful to be able to continue my journey with On Point Motorsports at Phoenix and Homestead,” said Bohn. “It will be an honor to work with Sierra Delta for the rest of the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series season and help bring attention to their cause.”