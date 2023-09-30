NASCAR Takes the Fan Experience to a New Level With Mixed Reality

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will be available in mixed reality. NASCAR and XTADIUM are once again teaming up to give NASCAR fans the ultimate viewing experience. All ten of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs races can be watched in this new mixed reality experience on Meta Quest headsets, with content becoming available 48 hours after the conclusion of each event.

Fans can view up to eight distinct camera angles simultaneously while retaining the ability to observe their surroundings. All eight screens are fully customizable, and users can drag and drop the screens around their room to customize their viewing experience. This means that fans can experience the thrill of NASCAR races while still being in-touch with what’s happening around them.

This is the first time a racing event of this kind will be viewable in mixed reality. It will be available on XTADIUM, a free VR App developed by the VR company, YBVR, that is available on all Meta Quest headsets. XTADIUM is available in the US Only.

“At NASCAR we are always looking for ways to experiment with new emerging technology to create unique and compelling experiences for our fans.” said NASCAR Director of Web3 Mitch Rasmussen. “Mixed Reality represents a customizable and immersive experience for fans to connect with the sports and events they love most. We’re excited to work with YBVR to bring this vision to life for our race fans.”

“At YBVR we are looking at new innovative ways to consume sporting events. This exciting partnership with NASCAR will bring fans next generation mixed reality content,” said YBVR CTO and Co-Founder Sebastian Amengual. “Join us in XTADIUM from home with your Meta Quest VR Headsets, to enjoy the ultimate sports watching experience. Also invite your friends to a Watch Party to enjoy the fun with them”.

All NASCAR content will be free. To access, simply download XTADIUM on a Meta Quest Headset.

NASCAR PR