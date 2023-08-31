KC Pioneers, eNASCAR to host 3v3 Rocket League Tournament at Kansas Speedway

Building on a partnership with the Kansas City Pioneers and eNASCAR, Kansas Speedway announced today that it will host a 3v3 Rocket League Tournament presented by Army National Guard on Sunday, Sept. 10. The esports tournament, with a prize pool of $2,000, will be held in the Kansas Speedway midway. It is free to enter and open to all, although space is limited. The event begins at 10 a.m. and will conclude just before the green flag drops on the Hollywood Casino 400 at 2 p.m. Gamers can register for the tournament using this link.

“We’re thrilled to further our partnership with the Kansas City Pioneers and eNASCAR to put on an exciting experience for gamers and our fans,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “The 3v3 Rocket League Tournament will bring yet another thrilling addition to our midway before the Hollywood Casino 400.”

As part of eNASCAR’s involvement, professional eNASCAR drivers Wyatt Tinsley and Derek Justis from the Kansas City Pioneers will be in attendance. Both drivers currently compete in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series, the sport’s highest level of iRacing.

“There are so many crossovers between gaming and racing that can bring new fans to NASCAR and provide existing fans an even stronger connection with the sport,” said NASCAR Director of Esports and Gaming Ray Smith. “With the help of the Kansas City Pioneers, Kansas Speedway, and two of our most talented eNASCAR drivers, we look forward to strengthening the connection between NASCAR and gaming, while introducing each to their passionate audiences.”

The 3v3 Rocket League Tournament presented by Army National Guard comes in the second year of an alliance created to introduce an entirely new demographic to the traditional powerhouse sport of NASCAR.

“There is no question that there are unavoidable threads of similarity and intersection between the virtual and online sport of eNASCAR/iRacing and the visceral, very real, and traditional sport of NASCAR,” said Pioneer’s Chief Marketing Officer Sam Kulikov. “It’s exciting to be a catalyst in using those threads to bring the gamer audience into traditional motorsports and vice versa. eNASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have been perfect partners in making that a reality.”

The Hollywood Casino 400 will wrap up a jam-packed weekend of racing as the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series playoff race kickstart the action on Friday, Sept. 8, followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season finale on Saturday, Sep. 9.

Fans should secure their tickets now at www.kansasspeedway.com whil e supplies last.

Kansas Speedway PR