Racing Games You Have to Try

Are you a fan of racing games? If the answer is yes, then you have to try the best racing games listed in this guide. Some of them are even free-to-play, so you don’t have to spend a penny.

Racing games have always been popular.

Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, though, the racing game genre reached new heights thanks to the ultra-successful Gran Turismo and Midnight Club franchises. Of course, there are plenty of new and exciting racing games on today’s market, from mobile racing games to PC racing games. If you want to discover the current best ones to play, then you can find out right here.

1. Racing for Pinks

2. Mario Kart 8

Mario Kart 8 has gone down in the history books as an all-time classic racing game.

Released all the way back in 2014 (almost a decade ago), Mario Kart 8 is still the last Mario Kart game to have been released. Why? Well, it’s simple, really. The game still continues to sell like crazy and fans can’t get enough of it, so there’s no need for a Mario Kart 9 at this point.

In total, Mario Kart 8 has 32 tracks (not including DLC tracks) for you to enjoy. Whether you want to race against your friends or random people from around the world, the choice is yours. Of course, you can also choose from a wide variety of classic characters, from Mario himself to Yoshi and Luigi.

3. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fuelled

For the racing game fans out there who enjoy the fun and cartoonish nature of Mario Kart 8, you’ll probably also enjoy Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fuelled.

In case you didn’t know, CTRNIF is a kart racing game set in the crazy world of Crash Bandicoot. It’s a little bit of a throwback to the old Crash Nitro games from the past but with modern gameplay and fresh tracks.

4. Real Racing 3

Real Racing 3 is a free-to-play mobile racing game that you can download on iOS and Android.

Brought to you by EA, Real Racing 3 is a mobile racing gaming intended for both casual and diehard racing fans. Even if you have little knowledge about cars, you can still jump into this game and have a fun time. Plus, it’s been downloaded 500 million+ times, so there are plenty of online players for you to go up against.

5. F1 Mobile Racing

For any F1 fans out there, you have to download F1 Mobile Racing.

Again, this is a free-to-play mobile racing game that has tons of real-life F1 cars and tracks for you to enjoy. Essentially, it’s just like Real Racing 3, except more realistic and suited to serious racing fans.