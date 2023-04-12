Ferrari Esports Series 2023 Returns with a Season of Competitive Sim Racing and Exclusive Video Content

Thrustmaster Guillemot Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of interactive entertainment hardware and accessories. The Group offers a diversified range of products under the Hercules and THRUSTMASTER brand names. Active in this market since 1984, the Guillemot Corporation Group is currently present in 11 countries (France, Germany, Spain, the UK, the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, China [Hong Kong] and Romania) and distributes its products in more than 85 countries worldwide. The Group’s mission is to offer high-performance, ergonomic products which maximize the enjoyment of digital interactive entertainment for end users. www.guillemot.com NEXT LEVEL RACING Founded in 2009, Next Level Racing is the world’s leading simulation brand revolutionizing simulation with its industry product range. As a company, Next Level Racing has pride in challenging the industry with world-class products and has a passionate and innovative global team that continues to push boundaries. Bitdefender Bitdefender provides cybersecurity solutions with leading security efficacy, performance, and ease of use to enterprise organizations and consumers. Guided by a vision to be the world’s most trusted cybersecurity solutions provider, Bitdefender is committed to defending organizations and individuals around the globe against cyberattacks to transform and improve their digital experience. Richard Mille Founded in 2001, RICHARD MILLE quickly established itself as one of the pre-eminent players within the watchmaking industry, developing a unique, immediately recognizable architectural aesthetic. RICHARD MILLE’S success is a product of three crucial elements: the best of cutting-edge innovative technology, a strong, imaginative artistic and architectural dimension, and watches designed to be resistant and ergonomic. The Brand endeavors to apply the techniques and materials found in the most innovative sectors such as in the domains of F1 racing car development and the aerospace industry to watchmaking, with the goal of creating extreme timepieces, without gimmicks, and extend the field of horological knowledge and invention.