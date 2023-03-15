Tickets On Sale Now For March 24-25 Weekend At Five Flags Speedway

5 Flags Speedway brings in more exciting racing action for the 2023 season, with the return of ARCA Menards Series East as part of the Friday and Saturday, March 24th-25th action. This double-header of racing action will see five different divisions battle it out around the famed 1/2-mile Speedway.

On Friday, March 24th, three local divisions take to the track, featuring Zoom Equipment Pro Trucks, Lloyd’s Glass Pure Stocks, and Story & Bleich Crown Stocks. Then on Saturday, March 25th, the Modifieds of Mayhem accompany ARCA Menards Series East as they return to open their season at 5 Flags Speedway.

Last year’s race saw now full-time ARCA Menards Series star, Sammy Smith, dominate for 107 laps of the 200-lap main feature. Smith would go on to win another five races during his 2022 run and bring home the series’ championship at the end of the year. A new face will look to rise up the ranks to replace Smith, as he moves onto his full-time role in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Festivities kick off on Friday, March 24th at 5:00pm with grandstands opening for the local night of racing action. Then at 6:00pm all three local divisions, Zoom Equipment Pro Trucks, Lloyd’s Glass Pure Stocks, and Story & Bleich Crown Stocks, will have rotating practice till 7:00pm. Following practice will be local division qualifying, then at 8:00pm the green flags drops for the first feature of the night.

Action continues on Saturday, March 25th at 1:00pm with grandstands opening for the day. At 1:30pm, the Modifieds of Mayhem get their first look at the track with a 50-minute practice session. ARCA Menards Series East will then get an hour of practice from 2:30-3:30pm, followed by Mods of Mayhem qualifying at 4:05pm. ARCA Menards Series East General Tire pole qualifying will begin at 4:30pm. Racing action kicks off with the Mods of Mayhem feature at 5:00pm. A special autograph session for ARCA Menards Series East drivers will be at 5:45pm, followed by pre-race at 6:40pm. The green flag drops for the Pensacola 200 at 7:05pm.

Tickets for the exciting weekend of racing action are now live and can be purchased at a discounted price at https://bit.ly/ARCAPensacola200. The advance ticket price on Friday night will be $15 for reserved and $15 for general admission, with kids (11 & under) just $5 and kids (4 & under) free. The advance ticket price on Saturday for reserved seating will be $30, with general admission just $25. Advance kids (11 & under) tickets will be $10. You can purchase a 2-day reserved ticket for $40, and general admission for $35.

Tickets at the gate for Friday night will be $15 for reserved seats and $15 for general admission. Saturday tickets will be $35 for reserved and $30 for general admission. 2-day and kid’s tickets will remain the same price on race day.

For more information and tickets, you can visit www.5flagsspeedway.com or www.trackenterprises.com. You can also find more information by following the 5 Flags Speedway and Track Enterprises Facebook pages.

Track Enterprises PR