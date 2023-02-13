2023 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series Season Kicks Off Tuesday at Daytona

The premier stock car sim racing series in the world gets underway for its 14th season on Tuesday night, as the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series heads to Daytona International Speedway to kick off the chase for a more than $330,000 prize pool. The green flag flies at www.eNASCAR.com/live at 9 p.m. ET on February 14, with Countdown to Green coverage immediately preceding the race.

The 2023 season follows up eNASCAR’s biggest campaign yet, which culminated with four drivers competing live at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte for the championship, a $100,000 cash prize, and the inaugural Dale Earnhardt Jr. Cup, which was presented by its namesake. When all was said and done, XSET’s Casey Kirwan defeated Joe Gibbs Racing’s Bobby Zalenski, Charlotte Phoenix’s Graham Bowlin, and Stewart-Haas Racing’s Steven Wilson, to win his first title.

All four drivers will return to their prior teams for 2023, while a talented fleet of new competitors that includes 10 series rookies and five new teams will look to shake up the grid. Real-world NASCAR Cup Series team Front Row Motorsports and open-wheel racing legend Tony Kanaan headline the list of newcomers who will join an existing mix of professional esports teams, NASCAR champions, and more to be represented on the grid. Once again, the 40 drivers who made the cut will battle for the chance to compete live in Charlotte for the championship trophy and a six-figure check.

The 2023 calendar will see a shakeup of its own as eNASCAR begins to take full advantage of iRacing’s diverse set of more than 100 tracks. The Milwaukee Mile has been added to the schedule as the second round of the year after Daytona, while the series will visit a track outside of the United States for the first time later in the spring with a visit to Italy’s Autodromo Nazionale Monza. In addition, whenever races are scheduled for back-to-back weeks, the second week will feature a fixed car setup—giving drivers a break from excess testing time and showcasing which drivers are best able to adapt to fully equal machines.

The 2023 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series schedule* is as follows:

Rd. Date Track Laps 1 February 14 Daytona International Speedway 80 2 February 28 The Milwaukee Mile 100 3 March 14 Atlanta Motor Speedway 100 4 March 28 Richmond Raceway 130 5 April 11 Autodromo Nazionale Monza 30 6 April 18 Talladega Superspeedway 70 7 May 2 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 100 8 May 16 Darlington Raceway 120 9 May 30 Charlotte Motor Speedway 100 10 June 13 World Wide Technology Raceway 120 11 June 27 Watkins Glen International 45 12 July 11 Nashville Superspeedway 100 13 July 25 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 101 14 August 1 Pocono Raceway 60 15 August 15 Michigan International Speedway 70 16 August 29 Dover Motor Speedway 120 17 September 12 Phoenix Raceway 120 18 September 26 Homestead-Miami Speedway 100

*schedule subject to change

“We can’t wait to get the 14th season of the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series started at Daytona,” said iRacing president Tony Gardner. “Every year, the series continues to take steps forward, and last year’s finale from the NASCAR Hall of Fame was the perfect example of just how far it’s come over the years. This year should be no exception, with so many new names expressing interest in taking part and a brand-new schedule. We can’t wait to throw the green flag!”

“We’re excited to kick off the 14th season of the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series, made even more special as NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary,” said Ray Smith, NASCAR director gaming and Esports. “Interest in eNASCAR is at an all-time high and the competition in this year’s Coca-Cola iRacing should be stronger than ever with our championship drivers all returning and so many talented newcomers joining the field. NASCAR’s national series have made bold and innovative moves recently with their schedules and it’s no different in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series. We’re ready for another fun, action-packed season.”

NASCAR PR