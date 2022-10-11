International Drivers to Compete in eNASCAR International Series’ Five-Race Schedule

The eNASCAR International iRacing Series returns with a five-race schedule, including a virtual race livestreamed at the ADAC SimRacing Expo in Nuremberg, Germany on December 6. D-BOX Technologies and Digital Motorsports continue as series partners with drivers across the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Pinty’s Series and NASCAR Driver for Diversity Driver Development program all scheduled to compete.

After a spring season that saw NASCAR Euro Series driver Alon Day atop the point standings, the DBOX eNASCAR International iRacing Series presented by Digital Motorsports will feature several new tracks in a five-race stand to close out the 2022 season. Drivers will visit virtual tracks in the United States, Canada and Belgium, beginning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Tuesday, November 15. Competition will take place through iRacing.com, the official simulation partner of NASCAR, which provides one of the top online racing simulation portals and features officially-sanctioned, laser-scanned replicas of race tracks around the world.

“We continue to grow our international presence through racing series around the globe,” said Chad Seigler, Vice President of International Business Development and Partnerships. “With the support of DBOX and Digital Motorsports, we’re able to extend our reach with the eNASCAR International iRacing Series, providing up-and-coming talent with the opportunity to further hone their skills and make a name for themselves as they rise through racing’s ranks.”

For the first time, the DBOX eNASCAR International iRacing Series presented by Digital Motorsports will livestream a virtual race in-person at the ADAC SimRacing Expo in Germany. The Daytona International Speedway race will close out the expo on Sunday, December 4 at 9 a.m. ET with registrants able to watch live at the event.

The field will once again have a mix of drivers from the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Pinty’s Series, and select drivers from NASCAR’s 2022 Drive for Diversity class.

“Competing in the eNASCAR International iRacing Series is good experience to practice driving these tracks that were unfamiliar to me prior to the series,” said Treyten Lapcevich, NASCAR Pinty’s Series driver. “Circuit Zolder is one in particular that I likely would have never tried had it not been for the series. I do believe it's helped me progress in real life as well. As someone with minimal road racing experience, the level of competition in the series has forced me to continue practicing road courses and improving in the sim, and those improvements translate to real life racing.”

Events will be livestreamed on eNASCAR.com/live and on the EuroNASCAR YouTube Channel at 6 p.m. EST for a worldwide audience with the event at Daytona International Superspeedway featured at 9 a.m. ET. For more details on the DBOX eNASCAR International iRacing Series presented by Digital Motorsports, visit https://www.enascar.com.

2022 eNASCAR International iRacing Series Schedule

November 15 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

November 22 – Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

December 4 – Daytona International Speedway (9 a.m. ET)

December 13 – Circuit Zolder

December 20 – Darlington Raceway

NASCAR PR