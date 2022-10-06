eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series Championship Held Live at NASCAR Hall of Fame

NASCAR and iRacing announced the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series will stage an in-person event for the first time in series history as part of its 2022 season finale on Tuesday, October 25. The series’ Championship 4 drivers will compete live at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in downtown Charlotte for the rights to take home the series title and $100,000. The 36 remaining drivers in the field will compete from their homes.

Limited seating is open to the public with fans able to RSVP on a first-come, first-serve basis at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Both the pre-race Countdown to Green show and race broadcast itself will be broadcast live from the venue, with Steve Letarte, Alan Cavanna, and Evan Posocco on site to call the action as drivers compete on the virtual Phoenix Raceway. Dale Earnhardt Jr., the first race winner in eNASCAR series history (2010) will also be on site to present the championship trophy.

”The eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series has a strong following throughout the iRacing and motorsports communities,” said Ray Smith, Director of Esports and Gaming at NASCAR. “There’s no better way to showcase the series than with this first-of-its-kind event at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. We’re looking forward to welcoming fans out to the finale as some of the series biggest supporters, like Dale Jr., join us to crown the 2022 champion.”

“We are thrilled to be able to elevate the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series with a LIVE Finale this fall,” said Steve Myers, iRacing Executive Vice President. “We appreciate the effort from NASCAR and the NASCAR Hall of Fame for helping set up an event that will truly showcase the skill and intensity of the world’s greatest iRacers, and we’re excited to be able to crown our champion in Charlotte with the help of Dale and so many other people who have helped this series become what it is.”

The playoffs continue next week with a visit to the penultimate race at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 11. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Bobby Zalenski is the only driver to have secured a spot in the Championship 4 race after his win last week at Talladega Superspeedway.

The eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series broadcast kicks off with the Countdown to Green pre-race show at 8:30 p.m. ET before the green flag falls at 9 p.m. Fans can stream live at eNASCAR.com/live and across NASCAR and iRacing social media channels.

For more information on the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series, visit www.enascar.com or www.iracing.com/enascar. For more information on iRacing and for special offers, visit www.iracing.com.

NASCAR PR