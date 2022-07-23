eSports WRC World Final dates announced

NACON, KT Racing Studio, WRC Promoter and EKO Acropolis Rally Greece are very pleased to announce the eSports WRC World Final presented by AGON by AOC that will take place in Greece on September 7 & 8, 2022. The best players will compete on WRC 10, the official game of the FIA World Rally Championship.
For the second consecutive year, the final will take place during the Acropolis Rally. The 8 finalists will compete in the heart of the Olympic complex, at the end of the regular season, which will end on August 15th. Among them, Sami-Joe Abi Nakhle (Lebanon - World Champ 2020) who has already won 7 out of 11 rounds and possibly Lohan "Nexl" Blanc (France - Triple World Champ 2017, 2019, 2021), who is competing to retain his title. The event will also host Race Clutch and other drivers from the reigning World Champion team.
Partners AGON by AOC, Playseat, Fanatec and FlexIT will also be present for this 7th consecutive season, organised by NACON, KT Racing, WRC Promoter and EKO Acropolis Rally Greece.
You can find the current general ranking via the following link: https://www.wrc.com/en/more/gaming/standings/
WRC 10 is already available on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Steam PC and Nintendo Switch™.
WRC Generations will be available from 13 October on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and later on Nintendo Switch™.
