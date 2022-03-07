Steven Wilson Scores General Tire eShort Course Pro 2 Triple Crown Victory

Pedersen and Proudfoot took the two heat victories, with Wilson and Duval finishing fourth to earn front row spots in the final and the top six advancing from each. That set up a 20-truck last chance qualifier, but while 12 trucks were due to advance, many drivers took a winner-take-all approach, and some of the top names in the series ended up on the outside looking in after crashing from top-five and top-10 positions.

The main event was much cleaner, with Duval settling into the lead early, Wilson behind him, and Reynolds leading the JBES squad through the rest of the top five. After Duval led the first 10 laps, Wilson saw his opportunity to make a move with two to go, and when both drivers looked to occupy the same space, Duval got the short end of the stick, flipping into the tire barriers. Parise and Pedersen were among those who also took the fight to Reynolds in the closing laps, but neither could finish the pass, allowing Wilson to extend more of a gap at the finish.