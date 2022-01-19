Jim Beaver eSports’ General Tire eShort Course Triple Crown to Air Three Races on CBS Sports in 2022

Two years ago, the General Tire eShort Course World Cup saw the world’s best real-world race car drivers come together with top sim racers for a single day of racing in both Pro 2 and Pro 4 trucks across two different tracks. After boasting more than 160,000 views on the event thanks to the participation of superstars like Travis Pastrana, Ron Capps, Conor Daly, Alexander Rossi, and Greg Biffle, two additional events were added, one for each truck, to compose a Triple Crown. The series returned in 2021 with three new truck and track combinations, and new racers like Parker Kligerman, Bucky Lasek, and Landon Cassill making their respective debuts.
The 2022 season will once again kick off with the two-race World Cup, with Pro 2 trucks taking on Bark River International Raceway and Pro 4 trucks heading to Wild West Motorsports Park. The track selections for the subsequent Pro 2 and Pro 4 events will be announced in the coming weeks. Live streams will air across iRacing and Jim Beaver’s social media channels on the night of each race, before making their television debut on CBSSN later in the first quarter of 2022. On-demand viewing will be available after the CBSSN airings.