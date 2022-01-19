Wednesday, Jan 19

Jim Beaver eSports’ General Tire eShort Course Triple Crown to Air Three Races on CBS Sports in 2022

Jim Beaver eSports is pleased to announce that all three races of the General Tire eShort Course Triple Crown, the iRacing-based series of virtual short course events, will air on the CBS Sports Network in 2022. The three-race promotion will kick off on Wednesday, January 19 with the by-invitation-only 3rd Annual General Tire eShort Course World Cup Fueled by Fistful of Bourbon, with two subsequent events in the following weeks.
 
“Over the past two years, the Jim Beaver eSports General Tire eShort Course World Cup Fueled by Fistful of Bourbon has grown from a one-off event we assembled during COVID lockdowns, to one of the most prestigious iRacing events in the world,” said team owner Jim Beaver. “Last year, with the support of CBS Sports, we were able to bring the event to television for the first time; this year, thanks to the increased commitment of General Tire, we’re able to bring the full Triple Crown to TV!”
 
Two years ago, the General Tire eShort Course World Cup saw the world’s best real-world race car drivers come together with top sim racers for a single day of racing in both Pro 2 and Pro 4 trucks across two different tracks. After boasting more than 160,000 views on the event thanks to the participation of superstars like Travis Pastrana, Ron Capps, Conor Daly, Alexander Rossi, and Greg Biffle, two additional events were added, one for each truck, to compose a Triple Crown. The series returned in 2021 with three new truck and track combinations, and new racers like Parker Kligerman, Bucky Lasek, and Landon Cassill making their respective debuts.
 
The 2022 season will once again kick off with the two-race World Cup, with Pro 2 trucks taking on Bark River International Raceway and Pro 4 trucks heading to Wild West Motorsports Park. The track selections for the subsequent Pro 2 and Pro 4 events will be announced in the coming weeks. Live streams will air across iRacing and Jim Beaver’s social media channels on the night of each race, before making their television debut on CBSSN later in the first quarter of 2022. On-demand viewing will be available after the CBSSN airings.
 
While entry in the General Tire eShort Course World Cup Fueled by Fistful of Bourbon is by invitation only, drivers who would like to register for the Pro 2 and Pro 4 events later this winter can click here to sign up and submit their paints. The full General Tire eShort Course World Cup entry list will be revealed in advance of race day.
 
Additional announcements on Jim Beaver eSports’ General Tire eShort Course Triple Crown events will be made in the coming weeks. For more information, follow Jim Beaver eSports on Facebook and Twitter.
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

