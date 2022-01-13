eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series Returns with New Tracks in 2022

New tracks are set to debut in the 13th season of the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series with drivers competing on virtual circuits that more closely mirror the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Six tracks make a first-time appearance on the 19-race calendar, including the much-anticipated Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which opens the season with an exhibition race on Tuesday, February 1.

“We’re raising the bar with the most competitive virtual racing in the world and leaning into iRacing’s technology to blur the lines between virtual and reality,” said Nick Rend, Managing Director of Gaming and Esports, NASCAR. “The eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series has grown monumentally over the past two seasons with new investments made by teams, drivers and world-class partners. This season will be no different as we anticipate more intense competition among drivers testing their clout on new and historic tracks alike.”

The L.A. Coliseum virtual exhibition race will run in conjunction with the NASCAR Cup Series’ preseason debut at the same real-life venue on Sunday, February 6. iRacing played a vital role in the track’s design with NASCAR Cup Series drivers and eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series competitors simulating test runs on different setups to develop its configuration for NASCAR.

In addition to the L.A. Coliseum, virtual events will also debut at the newly reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Dirt Race, Dover International Speedway, World Wide Technology Raceway and Nashville Superspeedway. For the first time in its history, the series will conclude at Phoenix Raceway on October 25.

“The 2022 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series season is shaping up to be one of our most exciting yet,” said Tony Gardner, iRacing President. “With a refreshed schedule, led by our opening exhibition at the L.A. Coliseum, a track developed in iRacing, the pursuit of this year’s championship will take some exciting new turns this year. We’re excited to kick off the chase for one of the largest purses in sim racing, with well over $300,000 on the line, and look forward to crowning a champion in Phoenix!”

Competition will again be tight with 20 teams and 40 drivers contending for the championship. 2021 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series champion Keegan Leahy returns to defend his title with team owners including Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Kansas City Chiefs player Kyle Long securing drivers for the upcoming season. Professional Esports organization Charlotte Phoenix will also join the competition. Teams have begun to announce their 2022 driver lineups this week on Twitter.

The full 2022 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series schedule is as follows*:

February 1: L.A. Coliseum Exhibition

February 15: Daytona International Speedway

March 1: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

March 15: Atlanta Motor Speedway

March 29: Richmond Raceway

April 12: Bristol Dirt Race

April 26: Dover International Speedway

May 10: Kansas Speedway

May 24: Charlotte Motor Speedway

May 31: World Wide Technology Raceway

June 21: Nashville Superspeedway

July 5: Road America

July 19: Pocono Raceway

August 16: Watkins Glen International

August 30: Darlington Raceway

September 13: Bristol Motor Speedway^

September 27: Talladega Superspeedway^

October 11: Homestead-Miami Speedway^

October 25: Phoenix Raceway^

^Denotes Playoffs Event

*Subject to change

All races will be broadcast live on eNASCAR.com and iRacing.com/live, as well as the NASCAR and iRacing Facebook and YouTube channels. Race streams will kick off at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

For more information on the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series, visit www.eNASCAR.com. For more information on iRacing and for special offers, visit www.iracing.com.

NASCAR PR