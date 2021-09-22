Jim Beaver eSports Returns to iRacing Rallycross World Championship With New Driver Lineup

Jim Beaver eSports will enter its third consecutive iRacing Rallycross World Championship, and second since becoming an official series franchise, with a fresh lineup starting in today’s season opener at Daytona International Speedway. Canada’s Alex Bergeron and Finland’s Toni Lahteenmaki will represent the team in the nine-race season, and will go for the largest share of a $25,000 prize pool.

“2021 is a big opportunity for Jim Beaver eSports to assert itself as a title-winning team in iRacing Rallycross,” said JBeS owner, professional off-road racer, and General Tire Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR host Jim Beaver. “Alex and Toni are two very quick, talented, and aggressive drivers that will slot in with our team perfectly as we look to go for both the driver and team championships. Bring on Daytona!”

Bergeron is one of many crossover stars from other disciplines of sim racing to enter the series. He’s a three-time iRacing World of Outlaws Sprint Car World Champion, and was one of a handful of substitute drivers who was able to take part in selected iRX World Championship events last year. He’ll be behind the wheel of the #15 Fistful of Bourbon Subaru WRX STI for the 2021 iRX season.