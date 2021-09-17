Friday, Sep 17

Kingston FURY Announces Its Partnership with Cloud9 eSports Team

 Kingston FURY, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, is excited to announce it has extended its partnership with world renowned premiere eSports team Cloud9. The exciting history as the official memory provider for Cloud9 comes full circle. Designed to meet the most rigorous demands of gamers, overclockers, and tech enthusiasts, Kingston FURY is the high-performance product line to help take Cloud9 to the next level. Fans of both Kingston and Cloud9 can look forward to exclusive giveaways, video content, and a whole lot more.

Ideal for those who want a powerful boost in gaming, Kingston FURY DRAM allows you to crank up your gaming and streaming. Break through the most rigorous system performance demands with the ability to multi-task simultaneously. With Kingston FURY Renegade, Beast, and Impact at your fingertips players can count on the lineup to help improve their gaming experience.

“Kingston continues to be dedicated to eSports and the gaming community, designing products specifically engineered for gamers and tech enthusiasts,” said Craig Tilmont, Senior Director of Marketing, Kingston. “We’re thrilled to have Cloud9 on board to showcase Kingston FURY next-gen memory in their gaming systems.”

Kingston supports all gamers’ passion and commitment to eSports so stay ready for more announcements to come from Kingston FURY and Cloud9.

For more information visit kingston.com.

