eRacing News
Friday, Aug 20 19
Kingston FURY Named Official RAM of Team Liquid, Continuing Decade Plus Partnership

Kingston FURY, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announced today it is continuing its long-standing partnership with eSports team, Team Liquid. We’re proud to continue our decade-plus partnership with Team Liquid with them naming the Kingston FURY line of memory products as their Official RAM. In the future, you can expect plenty of awesome Kingston and Team Liquid activations, including behind-the-scenes content with our athletes and custom Liquid+ experiences and quests.

Few pieces of hardware are more integral to competitive gaming than memory. The blazing speeds and smooth runtimes offered by top-tier RAM are essential in games where wins and losses are often determined in split-seconds. The Kingston FURY line represents Kingston’s commitment to offering high performance memory and storage for gamers everywhere. With Kingston FURY, we’re doubling down on the tech and gaming audience, and Team Liquid is happy to help deliver this vision for their fans as a premier partner.

Currently, Kingston FURY offers Renegade, Beast, and Impact models of DDR3 and DDR4 memory, with DDR5 versions planned for the near future. In addition to its excellent construction, the Kingston FURY RBG styles feature dynamic lighting effects that visually elevate any build.

“We’re excited to continue working with Team Liquid and provide the same great high-performance memory and customer service that they can depend on, now with Kingston FURY,” said Craig Tilmont, Senior Director of Marketing, Kingston. “Whether you’re on an eSports team or just want to game like your favorite Team Liquid players, Kingston FURY will help you achieve the ultimate gaming experience.”

The fun has just begun, so stay tuned for what’s next from Kingston FURY and Team Liquid.

For more information visit kingston.com/gaming.

 

