New NTT INDYCAR SERIES Video Game Racing to Consoles, PC in 2023

INDYCAR has formed a new, official partnership with leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) to create and distribute INDYCAR video games, with a debut title expected to launch in 2023 on Xbox and PlayStation consoles and PC.

In addition to the new game, an NTT INDYCAR SERIES esports competition featuring potential driver participation and collaborations could begin as early as this year. Details will be announced at a later date.

“Our partnership with Motorsport Games will bring the fierce competition of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to a global gaming audience hungry for quality motorsports content,” said Mark Miles, president and CEO, Penske Entertainment Corp., the parent company of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. “Like the talent and depth of our field, INDYCAR’s universe continues to expand and grow rapidly. Motorsport Games is an industry leader with a track record of innovation, and we know our fans will have 2023 and the debut of this new NTT INDYCAR SERIES video game circled on their calendars.”

Motorsport Games’ partnership with INDYCAR will produce a brand-new franchise that has been eagerly anticipated by racing and gaming fans. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ bold, audacious and unapologetic style of racing is primed for a video game franchise built entirely around its expanding brand.

North America’s premier open-wheel racing series features a growing roster of rising young stars and talented veterans with global name recognition. These defiant athletes compete across a uniquely challenging and diverse set of ovals, road and street courses.

“I am super excited our fans will be able to bring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES into their homes with this new video game franchise,” Arrow McLaren SP driver Pato O’Ward said. “This is such a great opportunity for fans to connect to our series even more, from watching us on the weekends to playing as us on their favorite tracks whenever they want.”

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe.

The company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series and events, including NASCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC). Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others.

“Motorsport Games and INDYCAR are thrilled to provide fans with a long-overdue dedicated gaming experience,” said Dmitry Kozko, CEO of Motorsport Games. “After decades of world-class racing, we cannot think of a more deserving league for a video game franchise. INDYCAR shares our commitment to bringing authentic experiences to motor racing enthusiasts. Fans can anticipate the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to meet the same level of excellence and immersive gameplay they expect from Motorsport Games.”

Information about the new NTT INDYCAR SERIES video game will be available in the future at https://indycargame.com. For more information about Motorsport Games visit: www.motorsportgames.com.