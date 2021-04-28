Luke Knupp Wins 2021 eShort Course Pro 4 Triple Crown at Bark River

Luke Knupp took advantage of a strong start after a 12-truck inversion, grabbed the lead, and never looked back in the 12-lap main event of the Jim Beaver eSports eShort Course Pro 4 Triple Crown race at Bark River International Raceway. It was Knupp’s second race victory in eShort Course competition after also winning at Crandon International Raceway last fall. Although a berth in the 2022 eShort Course World Cup was on the line for the winner, Knupp had already guaranteed his spot in the marquee event through a top five performance in this year’s event.
Jim Beaver eSports’ Cameron Pedersen, the 2020 eShort Course World Cup champion, was second, charging through the field from 12th place on the grid after the invert and making up multiple seconds on Knupp in the final laps of the race. Mason Prater finished third, giving himself a path to another World Cup invitation with two more podiums in subsequent 2021 eShort Course events.