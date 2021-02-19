Entry list continues to grow for WWTR’s Gateway 100 iRace on February 23

World Wide Technology Raceway, the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis-Metro East region, will host an iRacing event on Tuesday, February 23, at 7:30 p.m. Central (8:30 p.m. Eastern). Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch filed the first entry.

Among the motorsports stars joining Busch on the track will be 2016 NHRA Funny Car champion Ron Capps, NTT INDYCAR SERIES star Conor Daly, asphalt stock car driver Travis Braden from Charlotte, N.C., Indy 500 driver Stefan Wilson, NASCAR Cup Series driver Brennan Poole, Kaulig Racing's NASCAR driver Kaz Grala, Simon Sikes, R.C. Enerson, Jeff Green and Derek Lemke (or Natalie Decker).

Click here to watch the race on Elite Racing’s YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/L7PEzkoyELI

The Gateway 100 presented by CK Power will feature Pro and Elite Racing League drivers, competing in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series entries. Duration is 80 laps (100 miles) with manual cautions. The event will be broadcast on the Elite Racing Network. The top sim drivers will win tickets to WWTR’s August 20-21 NASCAR-INDYCAR Weekend.

