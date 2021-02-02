Competitors Primed for Opening Round of TireRack.com eSeries

A talented field of 30 drivers is slated to take the green flag this Wednesday as the TireRack.com Road to Indy iRacing eSeries Presented by Cooper Tires begins the first of its five round, 10-race tour. The Hyperco Grand Prix of Road America will feature two virtual 20-minute sprint races around the 4.014-mile road course – a favorite track amongst drivers and a long-time fixture on the real-life Road to Indy calendar.

Competitors across all three levels of the highly acclaimed driver development ladder – Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and the USF2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires – will be joined by a host of rising talent with an eye on the Road to Indy as a future career step.

"I'm thrilled with the driver line-up we have for this new edition of our eSeries,” said Road to Indy Series Development Director Rob Howden, who will handle commentary duties in the virtual racing world alongside Scottish announcer Peter MacKay. “We have an intriguing cross-section of drivers from all three of this year's Road To Indy series grids, and they're going to have their hands full with a talented group of young prospects who I expect to see in our program in the coming years. I can't wait to start the official season at Barber in April, but our eSeries is going to truly start the excitement of competition in 2021."

A practice session Sunday evening marked the first time drivers were able to gain a look at the entry list and who they will battle for a shot at a $3,500 prize package, including the champion’s prize of $2,000 and one hour of sim time at every race on the 2021 schedule provided by SimMetric Driver Performance Labs, the Official Sim Partner of the Road to Indy.

The driver gaining the most positions on track in each round will be awarded the Sabelt Hard Charger Award featuring a pair of Sabelt Hero racing gloves. Additionally, the Andersen RacePark Move of the Race will feature bragging rights and a $100 cash award.

A pre-race show and qualifying will take place at 6:45 p.m. EST tomorrow followed by the doubleheader Hyperco Grand Prix of Road America. Coverage can be found on the Cooper Tire Facebook page, the Road to Indy TV website and App, ApexRacingTV’s YouTube and Facebook and the series’ respective websites. In addition, live coverage will be carried by REV TV Canada.