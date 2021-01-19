General Tire eShort Course World Cup presented by Fistful of Bourbon Returns January 21

Jim Beaver eSports is proud to announce the second annual General Tire eShort Course World Cup presented by Fistful of Bourbon, streaming live this Thursday, January 21 at 9PM ET/6PM PT and airing on the CBS Sports Network on Sunday, February 14 at 1PM ET/10AM PT. Utilizing the world-class iRacing simulation, the eShort Course World Cup will pit nearly 30 world-class racers from both the real and virtual worlds against one another in a pair of events, first featuring Pro 2 short course trucks at Wild West Motorsports Park and Pro 4 trucks at Crandon International Raceway.

“After the success of last year’s event pulling in over 200,000 viewers online, we really wanted to go all out for year two and do something that has never been done before, and that’s television for virtual off-road,” explained Beaver. “With the help of General Tire, Fistful of Bourbon, and iRacing, we are going to be putting on one of the biggest short course races of the year, both virtual and in the real world, and I’m really excited to have CBS Sports as a partner.”

The General Tire eShort Course World Cup presented by Fistful of Bourbon is one of just a handful of events to put top sim racers and real-world superstars on track together on a major stage. Featuring equal setups on all vehicles and a number of inversions throughout the night, all racers truly have an equal shot to win. Last year’s inaugural event saw professional sim racer Cam Pedersen sweep every race on the way to being declared the inaugural eShort Course World Cup champion.

The list of invited celebrity participants spans all forms of motorsports from NASCAR to drag racing, and includes a talented list of off-road superstars. Drivers expected to compete include the following:

Alan Ampudia, Baja 1000 winner and Trophy Truck driver

Rodrigo Ampudia, Baja 1000 and Pro 2 race winner

Ronnie Anderson, short course Pro Lite and Turbo UTV race winner

Ron Capps, NHRA Funny Car champion

Parker Kligerman, NASCAR Truck Series driver and eNASCAR team owner

Mikey Lawrence, Trophy Truck driver

Bucky Lasek, 20-time X Games medalist

Travis Pastrana, Nitro Circus founder and motorsports and action sports legend

Corry Weller, short course Turbo UTV champion

This year’s eShort Course World Cup will elevate off-road sim racing to the next level with its television debut on the CBS Sports Network. Fans will be able to watch the action through a robust show produced by iRacing’s own broadcast crew, which was responsible for the six highest-viewed sim racing broadcasts in US television history in the spring of 2020. The eShort Course broadcast crew of Evan Posocco on play-by-play, Beaver on color commentary, and Tiffany Stone in the pits will return.