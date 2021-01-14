ROUSH Performance to Host iRacing Off-Road Series

|
|ROUSH Performance iRacing returns with a three-race off-road series, featuring some of the most iconic short-course off-road tracks. Drivers will pilot 900-horsepower Pro4 trucks, reaching speeds of 100 mph as they slide through corners and fly over jumps, using the iRacing simulation platform. The series kicks off at Crandon International Raceway, which offers a unique side-by-side motocross-style start for an exciting start to the race. Each event consists of two fifteen-minute races with a field of 30 drivers competing for the win.
The ROUSH Performance Off-Road series includes a stacked list of drivers from various disciplines — professional racers such as stock car drivers Chris Buescher and David Levine, YouTuber SlapTrain, and many more. Registration is open to the public with limited availability. For a chance to race alongside some of the biggest names in racing, click here.
The first virtual race will occur at Crandon International Raceway, followed by round two at Wild West Motorsports Park, and the series final at Wild Horse Pass Motorsport Park. Racing can be watched live on the ROUSH Performance Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ROUSHESPORTS.
The series’ opening race takes place on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET. Round two of the series will be held on Feb. 3, 2021, followed by the final round on Feb. 24, 2021.